Hua Hin Immigration Office undergoes deep cleaning

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration office in Hua Hin underwent deep cleaning and sanitisation on Thursday.

The cleaning of the office was a precautionary measure designed to instill confidence among expats and migrant workers in Hua Hin who may need to visit.

Local authorities said that other government and municipal buildings will also undergo regular deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The cleaning of the immigration office took place as COVID-19 cases in the province continue to surge.

On Thursday, Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial governor Dr. Panlop Singhaseni inspected field hospitals set up at Hua Hin Commercial School and at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin Wang Klai Kangwon Campus.

So far field hospitals have been set up in Hua Hin district, Pranburi district and Muang district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The field hospitals can accommodate upto 1,000 patients, Dr. Panlop said.

