Hua Hin International Contemporary Art 2024 starts June 25 to July 13

The Hua Hin International Contemporary Art 2024 festival kicks off this week, bringing artists from around the world to Hua Hin.

Nern Chalet Hotel Hua Hin, in collaboration with Mr. Dee Changmo, invites art lovers and enthusiasts to indulge in the pleasure of art and participate in various art workshops with 12 international artists from 8 countries, including Thailand, at the “Hua Hin Beauty Through Art” or Hua Hin International Contemporary Art 2024 event.

The event will take place from June 25 to July 13, 2024, at Nern Chalet Hotel Hua Hin.

The “Hua Hin Beauty Through Art” or Hua Hin International Contemporary Art 2024 event provides an opportunity for 12 international artists from 8 countries to showcase their perspectives on the beauty of Hua Hin as they see and feel it.

They will create artworks in forms such as ceramics, oil paintings, and drawings. The event also allows art enthusiasts to learn from and interact with the artists. Additionally, it serves to promote Hua Hin as a prestigious tourist destination in Thailand.

The 12 international artists from 8 countries participating in the event include Mahmet Tuzum Kizilcan from Turkey, Eva Nolan from Australia, Camilla Slater from New Zealand, Mirta Morigi from Italy, Ruth Ju-Shih Li from Australia, Au Ho Lam Suzanne from Hong Kong, Mirang Roh from South Korea, Cybele Rowe from the United States, Chalotte Le Brocque from Australia, Goeun Wang from South Korea, Mr. Dee Changmo from Thailand, and Michael Bell from Australia.

Activities at the “Hua Hin Beauty Through Art” event include practical workshops or creative workshops in ceramic art, oil painting, and drawing, according to the artists’ specialties. There will be a creative space for interested participants to try their hand at creating art, inspired by the international artists.

The workshops will be held every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from June 26 to July 12, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The fee is 300 baht, which includes materials and the opportunity to receive guidance from the participating artists.

The exhibition will take place on July 13, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase select pieces as souvenirs during the exhibition.

Special giveaways for attendees include unique logo-printed shirts and complimentary one-night stay vouchers at Nern Chalet Hotel Hua Hin.

For more information, contact the reservations department at 032-655211 or visit www.NernChalet.com for event details.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/2i9hHygL933ueykG7

comments