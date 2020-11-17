“Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020” promoted again in the Capital

On November 17, 2020, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin attended the press conference of Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020 along with Mr Thanet Petchsuwan, Deputy Governor of Marketing Communications Tourism Authority of Thail and Dr. Phawat Galpravit, Senior Marketing Manager.

Apollo Oil (Thai) Company Limited, Mr. Sekpol Unsamran or Ko Mr. Saxman attended the press conference, Ms. Soraya Homchun, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, jazz artists, as well as honoured guests attended the event at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Lad Phrao Bangkok.

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020 will be held on 4-5 Dec 20 on the beachfront of ​​Hua Hin, in front of Centara Grand Beach Hotel Resort and Villas Hua Hin.

There will be two performance stages; the Beach stage and Fusion stage. Pop Thai artists are: Mr. Saxman, Pom Auto Bhan, with a special Thailand Jazz All-Star, first time on stage at the festival with Keith Nolan; the Irish Blues Jazz, jazz Cannon, the legendary trumpet of Hua Hin Jazz, Sin Charoen brothers and several other jazz artists from all over Thailand to deliver a blast in jazz for a period of 2 days, on 2 gigantic stages.

More than 30 performances from 4:00pm to midnight. Admission is free.

