Hua Hin International School Celebrates Graduating Students of 2023

On Friday, 19th May, Hua Hin International School (HHIS) bid a proud farewell to its second cohort of graduating students.

This diverse group of students, having completed their International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations a day prior, now embarks on their individual journeys toward university education, employment, and career training across the globe.

The graduation event was attended by family, friends and teachers, and marked a major milestone in the lives of the graduates.

Many among them were part of the school’s founding and formative classes when it opened its doors in 2015, making the occasion a particularly special celebration of their growth and progress at HHIS.

Throughout the heartwarming ceremony, a thread of admiration, respect and nostalgia wove a tapestry of warm wishes and fond memories, as expressed by several teachers who had closely accompanied the students on their academic journey.

Lewis Chalk, Head of Secondary, commended the collective accomplishment of the students in successfully completing their IB program and Secondary school studies but also explicitly acknowledged the shared journey that brought them to this pivotal point.

These students have thrown themselves into life within the school and in the wider community, initiating clean-up days, fundraising events and leading educational experiences that aim to make a difference to the lives of people involved.

The graduation ceremony was also testament to the resilience and tenacity of these students, who have overcome a multitude of challenges throughout their journey, not least the impact of a global pandemic. “No matter the challenge, they have risen to it,” declared IB Coordinator David Coulson, reflecting a proud sentiment shared by the entire HHIS community.

Throughout the ceremony, the various speakers emphasised the deep sense of community service and environmental responsibility. Their commitment to making a difference didn’t stop at their own doorsteps. They extended these experiences to a remote village in Surin, showcasing their capacity to lead and make a difference.

Moreover, their compassion was evident in their outreach work: they have partnered with the Jungle Aid Foundation, the Bright Dawn Foundation and Operation Smile. This commitment to service culminated in Year 13 when they helped organise the collection and delivery of over 300 shoeboxes filled with necessities and gifts for children across the province.

For these students, it’s always been about contributing to something larger than themselves. “They even built a wall!” Mr. Coulson exclaimed, referring to a service project they recently undertook in Chiang Mai, emphasizing their hands-on commitment to tangible change.

The Year 13 students of 2023 are truly change-makers and each of them will continue to make a substantial and meaningful impact long after their time at HHIS has drawn to a close. This captures the essence of this diverse group of graduates: scholars, artists, environmental stewards, community volunteers, and future leaders.

Jeremy Stokes, who was the first form tutor for some of the graduates when they first arrived at HHIS as 10-year olds, presented each student with a personalised photobook of memories, encapsulating their shared experiences in a form that the students could carry forward.

This gesture reinforced the strong bond between students and teachers, while providing a lasting keepsake of their formative years at the school. Graduates Alma and Robert also took to the stage to represent their peers. They delivered moving speeches, reminiscing about their memorable times at HHIS and the friendships formed. The sense of deep personal connection to their classmates, teachers and community was clear.

Combined, the speakers painted a comprehensive and multi-dimensional picture of the students’ journeys at HHIS, which was enhanced by a video compilation showcasing the achievements and memories of the graduating class at HHIS, eliciting both laughter and nostalgia.

The ceremony concluded with an emotional speech from Head Teacher, Julie Way, who wished the students well and thanked them for their contributions to the school. As she prepares for her retirement in June after 8 successful years at the school, Ms. Julie’s speech was especially poignant, leaving not a dry eye in the room.

The graduation ceremony marked not only the end of an era for the graduates, but also a promise of the wonderful future that awaits them. The entire HHIS community wishes them all the very best in their future endeavours.

We’ve grown into individuals within a collective, we are all unique in the best ways possible, and we are ready for the opportunities and challenges that await us when we will leave the school gates. Alma, Year 13 Graduating Student

All those memories that I’ve made with every single one of you will be with me till the day I die…Let’s show them what we’re made of and make each other proud. Robert, Year 13 Graduating Student

For the HHIS graduating class of 2023, the future holds very exciting possibilities. The university offers received by the Year 13 students include:

● EU Business School, Switzerland

● Leiden University, The Netherlands

● University of Southampton, UK

● University of York, UK

● Bristol, University of the West of England, UK

● University of Essex, UK

● University of Sussex, UK

● University of Portsmouth, UK

● University of Aberdeen, UK

● University of Nottingham, UK

● Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

● Aarhus University, Denmark

