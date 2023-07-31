Hua Hin invites locals to dance their way to health with zumba

This new health and wellness initiative is sure to get everyone dancing.

People in Hua Hin are set to waltz into fitness with a zest that is as refreshing as the sea breeze that graces our shores.

Hua Hin Municipality is inviting everyone—young and old, male and female- to take part in Zumba dancing, in a bid to reduce belly fat and ward off numerous health conditions.

In an energizing event held on July 31, 2023, at the Golden Sea Hotel, the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, inaugurated a project promoting physical exercise through wild Zumba dancing.

The Municipal Clerk of Hua Hin, Mr. Jeerawat Phraemani, along with the municipal management team, Zumba instructors, and many enthusiastic locals, took part in the festivities.

This initiative, financially backed by the Health Insurance Fund (NHSO), is a response to a growing health concern in the region.

As lifestyles have become more sedentary, and food choices more diverse, many individuals have found themselves at risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart-related conditions. Recent surveys have also shown a concerning increase in overweight and obesity rates in Thailand.

“Zumba is more than a dance; it’s a fun-filled health regimen,” Mayor Nopporn expressed, outlining the benefits of this dynamic exercise form. With the potential to burn between 800 to 1,000 kilocalories in just an hour, Zumba is a thrilling way to shed excess fat and sculpt the body, particularly targeting areas like the arms, hips, thighs, and the abdominal region.

But Zumba is not all about intense workout; it’s also about joy. “The excitement and party-like atmosphere keep it from being tedious, and the simplicity of the dance moves means anyone can join in,” Mayor Nopporn added.

Prior to the event, medical staff conducted thorough health checks. This included weighing, height measurement, waist circumference checks, blood pressure monitoring, and blood sugar level evaluations, ensuring everyone was fit to dance.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors in Hua Hin are invited to join free Zumba dancing sessions every Wednesday and Friday at the 19-Rai Queen Sirikit Park. It’s not only an opportunity to stay healthy and trim but also a chance to meet others in the community and dance to the rhythm of wellbeing.

“The public is invited to participate in these activities without any expense,” concluded Mayor Nopporn, a clear invitation for all to embrace this delightful blend of health and fun.

