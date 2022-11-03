Hua Hin Ladies donation drive nets huge amount of food, supplies for underprivileged kids

There were some spooktacular acts of generosity from the business community in Hua Hin last month.

To mark its sixth anniversary, Hua Hin Ladies organised a donation drive for food and other essentials for people living in underprivileged communities in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

Initially, Hua Hin Ladies had planned to hold a Halloween themed party at the popular Cheers Bar & Restaurant where members of the group were invited to donate food and other items.

However, due the overwhelming generosity of local businesses and fellow Hua Hin Ladies members, the group received many more donations than they originally thought possible, with numerous local businesses going out of their way to support the cause.

“We didn’t approach any of the sponsors directly, we just put a shout out for prizes and then all of these lovely people came forward,” Hua Hin Ladies founder Sarah Dean told Hua Hin Today.

In total, more than 700kg of rice, 220 cans of fish, 150 packets of noodles and 26 packs of soap were donated to the group.

Hua Hin Today understands that the huge amount of food donated is enough to feed approximately 60 school children who live at a shelter located in Bang Saphan for the next two months.

“Considering the tough couple of years local businesses have had, the generous spirit is amazing”, Sarah said.

All of the food collected has been handed over to Jungle Aid who will distribute it to where it is needed most.

The local businesses who donated to the cause included Cheers Bar and Restaurant, Popular Massage by Tita, Hana Clinic, Seeds of Change, The Standard, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Racer Marina, Hair Styles by Jeep, Nat Taxi Service, Lise Sandahl Clothing, I Rice Restaurant Hua-Hin, Zumba Gold with K. AmThip HuaHin, Oskar & Olivia Kids Clothes Online, Noi Kitchen, Soap me, Fame Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin, Jacky’s Garden, Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin and Sunflower Café & Mini Golf.

The Hua Hin Ladies group on Facebook now has more than 4,000 members.

For more information about the great work Jungle Aid does in Hua Hin and throughout the province, visit jungleaid.org.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Jungle Aid can do so via:

Name: Jungle Aid Foundation

Acc. No.: 4907062378

Bank: Bangkok Bank

Branch: Hua Hin Market Village

SWIFT code: BKKBTHBK

Please send email confirmation to emma@jungleaid.org

