Hua Hin makes waves with Asia’s only beach polo tournament: InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2023

On Saturday (April 1), the InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2023 tournament took place on Hua Hin beach. The highly anticipated event is the only one of its kind in Asia and attracted international teams from four countries, as well as scores of spectators.

The tournament was held at the beachfront of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, which provided a stunning backdrop for the games. Mr. Suwat Lipatapallop, former Deputy Prime Minister, served as the chairman of the event.

The tournament was organized by the Equestrian Association of Thailand, Thai Polo Club, Nabha Foundation, and supported by B.Grimm Group, Proud Group of Companies, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and other private sector organizations.

The teams competing for the coveted HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha trophy hailed from Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, and Belgium. After intense matches, Macau emerged as the winners, defeating Belgium 5-3 in the finals.

The third and fourth place teams were Hong Kong and Thailand, respectively. The competition was fierce, and the teams put on a remarkable display of skill and athleticism.

Now in its 12th year, the tournament provided a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills and brought together the equestrian community in Thailand and beyond.

It also served as a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience the natural beauty of Hua Hin and the rich culture of Thailand.

