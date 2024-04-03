Hua Hin Marathon 2024 to be held on May 12, registration open until end of April

The Preserve Hua Hin Group has announced the commencement of the Hua Hin Marathon 2024, scheduled for May 12.

The event, vying for the prestigious trophy bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, The Princess Royal of Thailand, aims to raise funds for the preservation of the area’s unique mangrove ecosystems.

During a press conference held on April 2, 2024, at the Naris Damri Room of the Hua Hin Municipality Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Deputy Governor Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat unveiled the details of the 18th Hua Hin Conservation Run, also known as the “Hua Hin Marathon 2024.”

The event was also attended by Mr. Siripan Kamolpramote, Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Krip Rojanastien, President of the Preserve Hua Hin Group, along with the municipal executive team and representatives from related agencies.

Mr. Krip Rojanastien highlighted the marathon’s dual objectives: to bolster the activities of the Preserve Hua Hin Group in environmental protection within the Hua Hin area and to enhance the local tourism economy by promoting Hua Hin as a premier wellness tourism destination.

A focal point of the marathon’s mission is the conservation and development of an 18-rai mangrove forest near Wat Khao Krailas and Khao Takiab Village into the “Krailas Eco-Project,” aiming to serve as a center for eco-tourism and environmental education.

The marathon expects to draw over 3,500 participants, including both Thai and international runners, across four categories: the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21 km), mini marathon (10.5 km), and the fun run (5 km).

Competitors in the full marathon will have the honor of contending for the Royal Trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, with separate awards for men and women.

The event is set to unfurl from the vicinity of Wat Khao Krailas, threading through iconic city landmarks and the serene beachfront of Hua Hin, from the early hours of 03:00 to 11:00.

Registration remains open until the end of April for all distances, inviting athletes and enthusiasts to take part.

Participants will be gifted with a specially designed running shirt featuring the imagery of the mangrove forests and Wat Khao Krailas, alongside a uniquely crafted, 9-sided “Hua Hin Marathon” commemorative medal, celebrating their participation and contribution to this noble cause.

For further details on registration and event information, interested individuals are directed to the official event page at https://www.runlah.com/events/huahin2024.

comments