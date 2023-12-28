Hua Hin market traders warned about selling fake goods, failing to display prices

Ahead of the New Year festivities, Hua Hin’s municipal officials have rolled out a public relations campaign focused on the protection of intellectual property rights and the mandatory display of price tags at markets.

This initiative, led by Mr. Phumirin Sukprasert, Head of Nuisance and Pollution Control/Deputy Head of Environmental Quality Management, and supported by key municipal officers, aims to educate and inform market traders and business operators in areas such as the Hua Hin Beach, Train Station, and the bustling Hua Hin Night Market.

Joining Mr. Sukprasert are Mr. Sitthisak Duangkaew, a Sanitary Inspection Officer, Mr. Suphap Madchan from the Legal Affairs Group, and Municipal Enforcement Officers. Together, they are distributing informative pamphlets and directly engaging with traders to emphasize the legal implications of infringing on intellectual property rights and failing to display clear price tags.

Experts from the Commerce Office, including Mr. Traikun Choprakarn and Mr. Yuttana Jongjai, have also taken part in the campaign. Their involvement underscores the seriousness of the initiative, highlighting the potential legal consequences for non-compliance.

Violations related to intellectual property infringement could lead to imprisonment ranging from 3 months to 2 years, fines between 50,000 to 400,000 baht, or both. Similarly, failure to display price tags can attract fines up to 10,000 baht.

The campaign’s primary goal is one of transparency for both locals and tourists, especially during the high-traffic New Year period.

