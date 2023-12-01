Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa Presents “Blues on the Beach” – an Evening of Live Music, BBQ & Seaside Vibes

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa will transform its beach into a vibrant venue for a blues concert on 14 December 2023, creating an enchanting seafront musical experience for all guests. With soul-stirring melodies accompanied by cool drinks and a BBQ dinner, this is an evening that will stir the senses and live long in the memory.

As the sunset casts a golden glow in the sky, four exceptional blues bands – Keith Nolan and The Cotton Mouth Kings, Ped Bluesman & Friends, The Tim Nicolai, and 491 Blues – will create a unique ambiance where music, culinary artistry, and seaside charm converge in perfect harmony.

Each band brings its own signature style to the stage, from the soul-stirring depths of slow blues to the electrifying energy of classic Chicago blues.

While enjoying the concert, guests can savor sizzling premium meats and succulent seafood, grilled to perfection on the live BBQ and accompanied by a colorful salad bar and an array of tempting desserts. Lively pop-up beach bars will be serving a great variety of drinks!

Revelers can unlock an unparalleled concert experience with a series of exclusive VIP packages. Secure your spot at Blues on the Beach with a VIP stage-side table for up to 4 people at THB 8,000 net, including THB 8,000 food & beverage credit.

For a relaxing evening, a dining table package for up to 4 people is priced at THB 1,000 net, accompanied by THB 1,000 F&B credit. For those seeking a more casual dining experience, cocktail tables are available for THB 500, including two local brews – a comfortable spot to enjoy the BBQ, beverages, and music at this lively event.

Don’t miss this unparalleled evening of music, food and celebration. To reserve your table for an unforgettable experience at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, please call 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

