Hua Hin Mayor leads survey for road expansion project on Soi 102

In an effort towards improving local infrastructure, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, led a site survey on Soi 102, ahead of plans for an extensive road expansion project in the area.

Joined by key officials, including Ms. Nonglak Phadungthos, Mr. Cheep Suksee from the municipal council, Mr. Rawiroj Thaemmi of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial council, and Mr. Kalyuth Kuyyukam, the Director of the Engineering Office, the mayor assessed the current conditions and logistics required for the expansion.

The ambitious project aims to overhaul more than 2 kilometers of road, stretching from the Mechanical Center to Sethavidhya School(Sethawit). It involves laying asphalt, installing rectangular pipes, and implementing water trap gutters, a move designed to alleviate the longstanding flooding issues plaguing the area.

During the survey, the team discussed the proposed route for the project. However, it was noted that there are still instances of public area encroachment. In response, Mayor Wutthikul has directed officials to engage with the public to resolve these issues promptly.

The road surface expansion is scheduled to begin at the end of the fiscal year 2024.

comments