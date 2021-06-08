Hua Hin mayor planning to purchase 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor of Hua Hin has said he hopes to be able to purchase an additional 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for people in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul announced on Monday (June 7) that he is looking to allocate finances to purchase the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chulabhorn College of Medical Science.

He said that he has sent a letter the Chulabhorn College of Medical Science to request a quotation and relevant details to purchase the vaccine for the Hua Hin Municipality.

Mr. Nopporn said that purchasing additional vaccines will help speed up the vaccine roll out in the town and in turn boost its beleaguered tourism industry and kick-start the local economy.

Mr. Nopporn added that the tourism industry in Hua Hin is worth some 30 billion baht annually and rolling out the vaccine will help instill confidence among foreign tourists.

Officials in Hua Hin hope to reopen the resort to vaccinated foreigner tourists from October 1.

However, the plans are dependent on enough people living in the area also receiving the vaccine.

Officials aim to vaccinate around 177,000 people in Hua Hin, which includes 90,000 people working in the tourism industry, before September 30.

On Monday (June 7), during the first official day of Thailand’s mass vaccination program, 2,514 people in Hua Hin received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 13,000 people throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan province were also vaccinated on Monday.

Nationwide, a total of 306,580 people across Thailand were vaccinated.

