Hua Hin mayor solves parking problem

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, and related officials, police, and railway officers went to the area of Roi Nai Lueb, at Kamphon Motorcycles, Soi Na Pu Klam, in order to investigate complaints about encroachment by a restaurant onto a public area.

The restaurant had built an incursion area onto the railway property, in an area where the State Railway of Thailand are building the new parallel track service which will soon be open for people to use. After receiving the complaint the Mayor went to the area to listen to the opinions of both sides.

After discussions and investigations, an agreement that satisfies both parties was reached, that being that the restaurant would agree to demolish the encroaching structures by December 10th.

In addition, Hua Hin municipality has also held a meeting to discuss complaints about parking that is blocking entrances and exits of commercial buildings along the railroad. A solution was arrived at and those involved informed that they can only park on one side of the area in order to allow vehicles in and out at all times and minimise problems.

comments