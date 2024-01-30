Hua Hin municipality advances plans for “Man Fighting Shark” sculpture

Municipal authorities held a meeting on Monday (Jan 29) to discuss the creation of a new landmark sculpture, “Man Fighting Shark.”

The session was led by Deputy Mayor Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, appointed by the Mayor of Hua Hin, and took place in the Chomsin Room of the Hua Hin Municipality Office.

This gathering marked an important step in the revitalization of a cherished public space.

The proposed sculpture, poised to be situated in front of the Chao Pho-Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine, close to the downtown Hilton Hotel, is anticipated to enhance the visual and cultural appeal of the area.

Notable attendees included Mr. Boonkert Artanisakorn, President of the Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation and Chairman of the Jao Mae Tubtim Shrine Hua Hin Committee; Mr. Jeerawat Phramani, Municipal Secretary; Ms. Wasana Boonmak, Director of the Education Department; Ms. Siriporn Choksuchat, Head of the Finance Department; and Mr. Paponaphop Duangkaew, Tourism Promotion Officer.

The meeting centered around the municipality’s commitment to partially finance the construction of the statue, a project that aims to replace an older sculpture that had deteriorated and collapsed several years ago.

While there is a sculpture of a ‘man fighting shark’ on Soi 94, the new installation is set to occupy the same revered spot in front of the Jao Mae Tubtim Shrine.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled to finalize these plans and address any outstanding issues, signaling the municipality’s proactive approach to this significant cultural initiative.

The news comes after plans were announced last year to create a A three meter tall statue of a man fighting a shark, which officials hope will become a new cultural landmark.

Why the ‘man fighting shark’?

For many years there was a statue of a man fighting a shark located near the Clock Tower and Hua Hin Temple.

That statue dated back to 1961 and was the idea of Mr. Wiboon Wongsuwat, who was mayor at the time.

He wanted the statue to become a landmark for Hua Hin. There is no real historical or cultural significance as to why the statue depicts a man fighting a shark, other than it was the wish of Mr Wiboon.

The statue was later moved to a new location near Mae Thapthim Shrine but fell into disrepair.

About three years ago money raised from the private sector saw the construction of another statue but that also got damaged.

Officials say the updated version will be bigger and grander and will become a landmark of significance in the local area once more.

