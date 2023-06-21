Hua Hin Municipality announces installation of traffic lights at Khao Tao junction

Measures taken to address frequent accidents and improve safety in the community

In a move aimed at enhancing road safety and address the recurring accidents at the junction of Soi Hua Hin 101 at Khao Tao, Hua Hin’s Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, has announced the installation of traffic lights at the problematic intersection.

The traffic signals are expected to be operational by August this year.

On Tuesday (June 20), Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, accompanied by Mr. Kittipong Feungfu, the Secretary to the Mayor, and members of the municipal council, visited the site to assess the situation.

They were joined by Mr. Wirasit Mee Saan, the Head of the Hua Hin Highways Department, and other relevant officials who participated in the site visit.

The decision to install traffic lights at the junction comes as a response to the concerns raised by residents regarding the hazardous conditions motorists face when trying to drive in and out of Khao Tao.

The public had repeatedly highlighted the frequency of accidents occurring at the intersection, prompting them to request the intervention of the Hua Hin Municipality.

In order to address these concerns, the municipality coordinated with the Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway District (Hua Hin) and the Hua Hin Highways Department to devise a suitable solution.

The Highway District, utilizing available funding and taking into account public complaints, decided to allocate a budget towards the installation of traffic signals for the benefit of the community.

The new traffic lights are expected to reduce accidents and enhance safety in the area.

As the installation progresses, residents and commuters are encouraged to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure their own safety and that of others.

All images: นพพร วุฒิกุล

