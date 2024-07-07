Hua Hin Municipality announces major resurfacing work on Soi 94

Hua Hin Municipality has announced that extensive resurfacing work will soon commence on Soi 94, one of the most uneven and damaged road surfaces in central Hua Hin.

The project, which includes the installation of new drainage, is expected to take approximately seven months to complete.

On a recent visit to Soi Hua Hin 94, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, accompanied by several officials including Mr. Thongchai Phetsongkram, Ms. Nonglak Phadungthos, Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Prammani, Director of the Engineering Office Kalayut Kuyukam, Head of the Water Supply Services and Maintenance Division Nopadol Meeprawat, and President of Saphan Khilek Community Teerawat Limkunnatamomo, inspected the area to prepare for the upcoming repairs.

Also present were supervising engineers and contractors from Chok Kitichai Limited Partnership, the company awarded the project.

The repair work will involve the installation of drainage pipes and resurfacing the road from the western railway intersection to Baan Chang Heng, extending to the far end of Soi 94 where the road turns right. The project scope includes the stretch from the railway tracks towards Lucky 13, Amara Resort, and The Happy Pig, reaching the top of the soi.

During the field visit, project managers presented their operational plans and requested approval for materials from the procurement committee. Machinery and construction activities are scheduled to begin by July 15, 2024, with an anticipated completion date of February 4, 2025.

Mayor Wuttikul emphasized the importance of installing comprehensive public information signs and warning lights at construction sites to prevent accidents. He noted that once completed, the project would significantly benefit the public by making travel more convenient and safer.

comments