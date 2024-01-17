Hua Hin Municipality cracks down on burning, warning of fines and possible jail time

Hua Hin Municipality is taking a firm stand against the open burning of household waste and other materials.

This decision is part of a broader effort to combat the rising levels of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and to address the global warming crisis.

The common practice of burning items like household waste, weeds, branches, and leaves is known for its quick results and low cost.

However, this method has been identified as a major contributor to air pollution, particularly to the dangerous levels of PM 2.5. It is also a significant source of greenhouse gases, which are exacerbating the global warming problem.

Residents have often complained about the smoke and odour from such burning, citing discomfort and health concerns.

In response, the municipality is urging the public to avoid burning grass, waste, or any materials in open areas.

This appeal aims to reduce the nuisances caused by smoke, cut down on PM 2.5 levels, minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and prevent fire hazards that could threaten public health and property.

The legal implications of open burning have been made clear.

Under the Criminal Code, Section 220, burning that endangers others or their property, even if it involves one’s own possessions, is a criminal offense.

Violators could face up to 7 years in prison and a fine of no more than 14,000 Baht. Furthermore, creating a nuisance through burning, after an official prohibition has been issued, could lead to additional penalties under the Public Health Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) and its amendments.

Additionally, Hua Hin Today has recently been made aware of the municipality sending warning letters and leaving notices outside properties informing the landowners to cease burning.

Ignoring a warning is a crime with penalties of imprisonment not exceeding 1 month or a fine not exceeding 2,000 Baht or both available.

How to report burning in Hua Hin

To enforce these regulations, the municipality will conduct inspections and encourage the public to report any incidents of open burning.

Reports of fires or burning activities can be made to the Hua Hin Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at 0 3251 1666.

During office hours, burning incidents can also be reported to the staff of the Public Health and Environmental Affairs Department at 0 3251 1047 ext. 109.

The move comes amid a growing awareness of environmental issues in Hua Hin.

