Hua Hin Municipality initiates action against inadequate lighting on U-turn bridges in Hua Hin

The Hua Hin Municipality has stepped in an effort to tackle the issue of inadequate street lighting on U-Turn bridges over the new dual track train line.

On Monday (Dec 4) Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul reveals that he has raised the issue directly with the senior director of the dual track train line project.

The move comes following numerous complaints from citizens about the poor lighting conditions on these bridges.

The Hua Hin Municipal Office has identified that the existing electric lighting fixtures are damaged and insufficient, the mayor said. This lack of proper lighting poses a risk to the safety of residents traveling in the area during the night.

In response to these concerns, the Hua Hin Municipal Office has formally requested the Director of the Double-Track Railway Project to take immediate action. The aim is to upgrade the electric lighting system on the U-Turn bridges, thereby improving visibility and reducing the potential for accidents.

The letter sent to the Director highlights the urgency of the situation and the necessity for prompt action to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

Mayor Wutthikul emphasized that this initiative is not just a response to the complaints but also a proactive measure to prevent any untoward incidents that might arise due to poor lighting.

People commenting on social expressed their support for the move, highlighting the importance of such measures in promoting a safe and secure environment for the community.

