Hua Hin Municipality marks 86 years, outline plans for future development

Hua Hin Municipality commemorated its 86th anniversary with a merit-making ceremony on Monday (Oct 2).

Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul led the ceremony, which was overseen by Phra Kru Wichitthamvibhat, the Chief of Hua Hin District and the abbot of Wat Busayabunpot.

The event was not only to mark the anniversary but also to honor former mayors, council members, employees, and laborers who have departed.

Subsequent to the ceremony, Mayor Wutthikul unveiled the various policies for the municipality, which encompassed seven key areas, with an added focus on transforming Hua Hin into a Smart City in the future:

Infrastructure Policy : Enhancing and expanding the civic infrastructure for sustained growth.

: Enhancing and expanding the civic infrastructure for sustained growth. Economic Policy : Elevating economic activities and ensuring prosperity for the community.

: Elevating economic activities and ensuring prosperity for the community. Environmental Policy : Committing to sustainable environmental practices and conservation.

: Committing to sustainable environmental practices and conservation. Holistic Health Promotion Policy : Promoting an all-encompassing health and wellness approach.

: Promoting an all-encompassing health and wellness approach. Education and Culture Policy : Nurturing education and preserving the rich cultural heritage.

: Nurturing education and preserving the rich cultural heritage. Political and Administrative Development Policy : Ensuring transparent and progressive governance.

: Ensuring transparent and progressive governance. Community and Welfare Development Policy : Strengthening community ties and ensuring welfare for all.

: Strengthening community ties and ensuring welfare for all. Smart City Development Policy: Driving digital and technological advancement across the municipality.

An exhibition showcasing the municipality’s accolades in sustainable environmental city practices, environmental health, and a healthy city was also held, and a Big Cleaning Day was organized within and around the office, in alignment with the “5S” workplace organization method.

Tracing back its history, Hua Hin, once part of Pranburi District and later under the jurisdiction of Phetchaburi Province, has undergone significant transformation and administrative shifts over the decades.

Established as a sub-district municipality in 1937 following a royal decree, it oversaw Hua Hin and Nong Kae Subdistricts. Subsequent decrees in the following decades altered boundaries, expanded its jurisdiction, and saw changes in the resident and household numbers, along with the municipality’s finances.

In 1949, the sub-district of Hua Hin was elevated to Hua Hin District, and further, a notable change came about in 2004 when the Ministry of Interior enhanced its status from Hua Hin Subdistrict Municipality to Hua Hin City Municipality.

