Hua Hin Municipality plans to update Chat Chai Market

In a bid to enhance the shopping experience at Chat Chai Market, Hua Hin’s municipal officials have announced plans to update the market’s layout and parking facilities.

This initiative, led by Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, aims to modernize the market, making it more accessible and attractive to locals, entrepreneurs, and tourists.

A meeting held on January 11, 2024, at the Hua Hin Municipality Office, chaired by Mayor Wutthikul discussed plans around reorganizing parking for different market users, including entrepreneurs, the general public, and tourists, especially around the Dechanuchit Road area from Phra Pokklao Road to Petchkasem Road, and near the entrance of Soi Hua Hin 72.

Additionally, the restructuring of food stall layouts within the market was another topic raised.

Mayor Wutthikul stressed the need for involving local merchants and commercial building owners in the planning process.

The Engineering Office, in cooperation with the Public Health and Environment Department, has been tasked with redesigning the fresh food product stalls. Their goal is to create a market space that is not only visually appealing but also adheres to health and safety standards.

The redesign aims to elevate Chat Chai Market to a new standard of excellence, with a focus on robust infrastructure and adherence to health principles. This initiative is expected to stimulate the local economy by attracting more customers and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

In related developments, officials also announced the creation of a new zone dedicated to food and souvenirs. This new addition, referred to as Zone 1, is expected to further enrich the market’s offerings, providing visitors with a broader range of local specialties and memorabilia.

comments