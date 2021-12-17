Hua Hin Municipality received the first Runner up Award

On November 19th the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr Nopporn Wuttikhul, attended an awards ceremony via video conference in the Naresdamri room in Hua Hin municipality office. He was joined by the Director of the Office of Natural Resources and Environment for Prachuap province, Mr Nithat Chanthong, along with heads of local government agencies. related officials and members of the municipal administration.

The awards were to be given for the most innovative environmentally sustainable cities at the National level for the year 2020. Privy councillor, Mr Plakorn Sawannarat, presided over the opening remarks and congratulated the winners of the awards. Hua Hin was awarded the first runner-up prize in recognition of its efforts. Hua Hin municipality has participated in the awards since 2019 and in that year received an ‘Excellent regional environmentally sustainable city’ assessment based on four criteria: City of wellbeing, happy people, environmental sustainability and municipality of learning and good governance.

Immediately after the ceremony the Mayor and his team held a press conference to inform the media and the public of their success, and their desire to go one place better for the year 2021. Work is always underway to try to improve this vital living requirement. It is hoped that more cities across

Thailand will follow the lead of Hua Hin and the other cities involved in line with the ‘One province, one liveable city” plan for 2017-2021 according to the 12th National economic and social development plan.

comments