Hua Hin officials inspect New Year’s gift baskets for quality and fair pricing

Hua Hin Municipality officials have been conducting random inspections of New Year’s gift baskets in various stores.

Led by Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, Vice Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, the initiative saw a coalition of representatives from multiple provincial agencies, including the commercial office, internal security operations command, public health office, justice center, and consumer protection center.

The inspections, which took place on December 23, 2023, targeted department stores and businesses within the Hua Hin area.

This effort is to ensure quality and fairness during the Christmas and New Year 2023 season. Officials examined ready-to-eat food products in the gift baskets, scrutinizing aspects like product quality, pricing transparency, size, weight, packaging, as well as production and expiration dates. A key criterion was that each item should have a minimum six-month shelf life before expiry. Additionally, the inclusion of alcoholic beverages in the gift baskets was prohibited.

These inspections also aimed to enforce compliance with the announcement of the Central Committee on Product and Service Pricing, No. 65, B.E. 2566 (2023), which took effect on July 1, 2023. This regulation mandates clear display of product prices, and violations could lead to fines up to ten thousand baht. Most operators were found to adhere to the law, correctly displaying product prices.

Furthermore, producers and distributors of these gift baskets are being urged to prioritize consumer safety, ensuring that no near-expired or substandard products find their way into these baskets.

Consumers who encounter any unfairness in product pricing, quantity, or service fees are encouraged to report these incidents. Complaints can be filed with the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Commercial Office at telephone number 032-611-972 or via the hotline 1569, where they can seek redress and justice.

