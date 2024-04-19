Hua Hin Police urge public to keep vehicles off the beach

Following a surge in complaints from locals and tourists, Hua Hin authorities are reiterating their call to the public to keep motorized vehicles off the beaches.

This reminder comes in response to several incidents involving cars, motorcycles, and ATVs disrupting the peace and safety on the beach during the recent Songkran Festival.

From April 12 to 16, as tourists flocked to the area for holiday celebrations, numerous reports were filed about disturbances and potential dangers caused by unauthorized vehicle use on Hua Hin beach.

This has prompted a joint statement from the Hua Hin Police Station, the Hua Hin District, and the Hua Hin City Municipality urging both visitors and residents to respect the vehicle-free status of the beach.

One notable incident occurred on April 14, when police were alerted to a disruption around 4:00 PM by a loud motorcycle on the beach. The rider, identified only as Mr. A, 43, was found operating an unregistered Harley-Davidson. Despite having tax documents, the motorcycle lacked proper registration for road use, police said.

Mr. A admitted to riding the motorcycle from Phetkasem Road to the beach via Soi Hua Hin 75, a practice he confessed to having done previously at various beaches. He acknowledged the excessive noise of his motorcycle’s exhaust, which exceeded legal limits and disturbed beachgoers.

The Hua Hin Police cited Mr. A for multiple offenses, including causing a public nuisance, operating an unregistered vehicle, using a vehicle with inadequate safety equipment, and failing to produce a vehicle registration document. He was fined 5,000 baht, and his motorcycle was seized for further legal proceedings.

