Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan bustling with tourists during New Year

If you got stuck in traffic in town on Monday or Tuesday, you don’t need to read this to know that Hua Hin and the surrounding area has been busy during the New Year holiday.

During the recent New Year’s holiday, many tourists flocked to Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to celebrate the season.

The festive period’s last day saw a surge in visitors to various local attractions. Notably, many people paid visits to temples like Wat Huay Mongkol in the Hua Hin, offering prayers for prosperity, career success, and health in the coming year. Alongside these spiritual visits, holidaymakers engaged in beachside leisure activities, including swimming at Hua Hin Beach and Ao Manao Beach in the Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District.

As the holiday drew to a close, some began their journey home, preparing to resume work. This return travel led to significant traffic, particularly on the northbound lanes of Phetkasem Road.

In response, officials across Thailand’s 14 southern provinces worked diligently to manage traffic flow at key junctions and intersections, aiming to alleviate congestion and prevent traffic issues. Concurrently, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transport Office enforced strict checks on public transport vehicles and drivers, ensuring compliance with safety standards.

These measures included GPS-monitored speed control, health examinations for drivers, and tests for alcohol and drug use. Moreover, the office promoted passenger safety awareness, emphasizing the importance of wearing seat belts throughout the journey.

In case of any observed risky driving behaviors potentially leading to accidents, passengers were encouraged to report these incidents by calling the hotline number 1584.

comments