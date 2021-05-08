Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, arrived at Hua Hin airport via private jet on April 22nd. He was visiting to see at first hand the effect the Covid-19 third wave was having on the town and in particular Hua Hin hospital. On arrival he was met by Dr Phallop Singhaseni and a group of local business people led by Mr Krod Rojanasthien and Miss Wassana Srikarnchana.

The group of local entrepreneurs handed Mr Anutin their plan for Hua Hin to recover quickly, re-emerge from lockdown, and come back to being even better than before, they have called it ‘The Hua Hin Recharge Project”. In it they request that vaccination is prioritised to the region due to the large numbers of short term visitors, both foreign and Thai, they feel that if residents and workers receive the vaccine early, it will enable a faster return to normal due to the confidence felt by potential visitors. Mr Anutin said he will take the matter to the cabinet to expedite further consideration.

Economic analysts have expressed a belief that if the government is able to hit its target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population, the economy could still grow 3-4% this year, urging the private sector to help fund the undertaking. Acknowledging that the government is in the process of acquiring 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, enough to inoculate 50 million people, or 70% of the population, the faster the process is carried out the quicker the economy can return to growth. The chamber believes that if the 70% target is reached this year 3% growth in the 3rd quarter and 4% in the 4th quarter is possible when high season starts.

