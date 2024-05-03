Hua Hin residents urged to conserve water amid ongoing drought

Facing a severe drought, Hua Hin Municipality officials have issued an update on the region’s water scarcity and measures to conserve water.

The prolonged dry spell has caused significant reductions in the amount of raw water available from primary sources for agriculture and municipal use.

Efforts are underway to address the problem, including accelerated cloud-seeding operations by the Royal Rainmaking Operations Center to help agricultural regions and refill reservoirs in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon provinces.

While this has resulted in some inflow into the Kaeng Krachan Reservoir, the Pranburi Reservoir, which provides the primary water supply for Hua Hin, remains critically low with no recent inflow, according to recent reports from the Royal Irrigation Department’s Region 14.

As a result, the Royal Irrigation Department’s Region 14 has implemented a water distribution plan that significantly reduces the raw water available for municipal water supply.

The current hot weather and tourist season have further increased water demand, resulting in inadequate water pressure in many areas, especially in elevated and remote locations.

To mitigate the crisis, the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks Department is managing water pressure on a scheduled basis to store water in tanks and maintain reserves for public use.

Additionally, they have deployed water trucks to deliver water to affected citizens, although the widespread demand has led to delays in service. Smaller households with limited water storage capacity have been more severely affected than larger buildings with substantial storage tanks or their own water management systems.

The municipality recommends residents follow these guidelines to conserve water:

Use water sparingly and maximize the benefits of water use. Install water-saving equipment. Set up large water tanks or elevated tanks for storage. Dig wells or ponds to store water in some areas. Use water-saving toilets and avoid flushing trash or sanitary products down the toilet. Use containers to collect water instead of letting it run freely.

Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul has ordered the establishment of free water truck service points for citizens facing water shortages in Takiab, Hua Don, Hua Thanon, and nearby areas.

Water trucks are available at the service point located at the Hua Hin Police Station’s citizen service unit (in front of Khao Krailas Temple), Takiab community, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until the situation improves.

The municipality is working with various government, private, and public sector agencies to provide the service.

Residents in need of water truck services can contact the following:

Hua Hin Municipality Waterworks Department: 0 3251 1667 or 0 3251 1677

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Hua Hin Municipality: 0 3251 1666

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Hua Hin Municipality Secretary: 08 1813 5529

Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality: 06 6146 5269

Alternatively, they can report water shortages through municipal council members in the affected area.

