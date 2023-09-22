Hua Hin seeks approval to hold long tail boat racing event in November

The Hua Hin Municipality has submitted a formal request to provincial officials for the green light to host its annual long tail boat racing event at Khao Tao reservoir in November.

In a meeting on Sept 22, Ms. Busaba Choksucharti, the deputy mayor of Hua Hin among other key officials, attended a meeting at the provincial administration, which was chaired by Mr. Komkrit Jaroenphattanasombat, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Mr. Wisanu Wasanont, a local representative of Prachuap Khiri Khan, was also in attendance, along with other committee members.

The heart of the discussion revolved around the municipality’s request for the continuation of the longboat racing event. This event traditionally occurs every November to December at the Khao Tao reservoir, a project that was initiated by royal directive.

The committee’s task was to ascertain whether the event adheres to the Ministry of Interior’s guidelines and can be classified as a local traditional ceremony. In an earlier session, the committee had advised the municipality to furnish evidence of the event’s historical relevance and records that underscore local involvement.

Responding to this, the municipality presented evidence of a race from as far back as November 23rd, 2007.

After a comprehensive review of the presented materials, the committee reached a unanimous decision that the boat racing event indeed holds traditional significance for the area.

The final verdict on whether the event will proceed on the proposed date now awaits provincial approval.

Previously, the municipality had said it aimed to hold the event between Nov 17-19.

comments