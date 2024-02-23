Hua Hin seeks army’s help with water supply in bid to prevent potential drought

In a step towards combating the looming threat of drought in Hua Hin, local municipal officials have reached out to the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School for assistance in supplying water to the area.

This move comes in the wake of warnings about potential water scarcity in the coming months due to insufficient rainfall in the past wet season.

On February 23, 2024, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul led a delegation to discuss drought prevention strategies with Major General Sompron Donsingha, Commander of the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School.

The meeting, aimed at addressing the anticipated water shortage, was also attended by Deputy Mayor Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Hua Hin Municipality Secretary Mr. Jeerawat Phrahomnee, Acting Director of the Sanitary Engineering Department Ms. Madi Raksasa, and Mr. Nopadol Meephat, Head of the Maintenance and Service Division of the Waterworks Department, among other officials.

The rapid expansion of tourism and other businesses in Hua Hin has put a strain on the municipal water supply, especially during peak holiday seasons and the dry season. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, municipal officials have identified a potential solution in the water sources located within the premises of the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School.

The discussions concluded with the Army school agreeing to allow Hua Hin Municipality to access its water sources. This collaboration is seen as a vital step in ensuring the availability of clean tap water for Hua Hin’s residents and visitors.

Furthermore, the Municipality has proposed using the school’s water source area as a permanent site for tap water production.

Major General Sompron Donsingha advised the municipal team to prepare a detailed document outlining the proposal for submission to the Royal Thai Army for further approval. Following this, the proposal will be presented to the Treasury Department for land use authorization.

comments