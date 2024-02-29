Hua Hin sees boost in tourism revenue and high hotel occupancy rates

The Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, has clarified that the perception of Hua Hin being quiet and less frequented by tourists is a misconception.

This notion, he explains, stems from frustrations with traffic congestion on Rama 2 road but does not reflect the actual reality of tourist activity in Hua Hin. Contrary to these rumors, Hua Hin has been bustling, a fact underscored by significant tourism revenue and visitor statistics.

In 2023, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s tourism sector generated significant revenue, with 44,000 million baht circulating within the economy, marking an increase from the previous year. The region welcomed approximately 11.14 million tourists, up by 1.4 million from 2022, when the visitor count was 9.75 million.

This growth in tourism has brought an increase in revenue from 33,000 million baht in 2022 to around 44,000 million baht in 2023. These figures highlight Prachuap Khiri Khan, and particularly Hua Hin, as prime destinations for both Thai and international visitors, showcasing a robust economic foundation and an expanding tourism market post-COVID-19.

The recent Makha Bucha Day long weekend further illustrated Hua Hin’s popularity, with private sector accommodation bookings reaching 85 to 100%. Beachside restaurants and other tourist attractions have continued to draw visitors, notably during mid-February when the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan office hosted the Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2024. The festival attracted hundreds of participants, especially from international groups, and provided a significant economic boost to Hua Hin and its surrounding areas. This vibrant activity reaffirms Hua Hin’s status as a beloved destination for tourists from around the world, as well as the local private sector’s confidence in its ongoing appeal.

In Hua Hin, accommodation prices are wide ranging, reflecting differences in location and amenities. For example, seaside or five-star hotels typically command higher prices due to their high demand among Thai tourists, who often prefer beachfront accommodations. Conversely, long-stay international tourists, who might stay for several months, often opt for three-star or four-star hotels as these options allow them to better manage their budgets over extended periods, compared to the spending patterns of Thai tourists.

During peak seasons, which Hua Hin is currently experiencing, the influx of tourists can lead to a decrease in available rooms, pushing prices up, especially for those booking at the last minute. This is a common scenario for Thai tourists who tend to book closer to their travel dates. However, the quality of service, the value offered, and the standards maintained by hotels and accommodations in Hua Hin consistently impress and meet recognized benchmarks.

As the high season winds down, around March, foreign tourists typically return home. During this time, four-star and five-star hotels often lower their prices and roll out promotions targeting the Thai market, particularly for the school holiday period in April and May. Following this, hotels adjust their prices downward for the low season, which lasts until October, before the cycle restarts with the tourist season each year.

Mr. Acharawan suggests that, much like purchasing airline tickets, where last-minute bookings can be more costly, tourists should plan their travels well in advance to take advantage of various promotions offered by private sector operators. With a wide range of hotels offering various price points, Hua Hin presents numerous options for travelers. This strategy of advanced planning and taking advantage of seasonal promotions is a key message the TAT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan aims to communicate to both the public and potential tourists.

