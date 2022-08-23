Hua Hin starts campaign to remove unused overhead cables

Officials have formally launched a campaign that will see the removal of the unsightly and unused overhead cables from multiple locations across Hua Hin.

On Tuesday (Aug 23), officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority Hua Hin (PEA), Hua Hin Municipality, the Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission Office (NBTC), and local telecommunications operators took part in the opening ceremony of the Communication Cable Organization Project.

The ceremony took place at the entrance to Chom Dong Palace Khao Hin Lek Fai in the Bonkai-Khao Phithak community area, which will be one of the first areas where unused cables will be removed.

Over the next three months, the PEA will remove unused cables from power poles and tidy up other cables in order to make them more sightly and boost safety for people in the Bonkai – Khao Phithak community.

The campaign will then continue to other densely populated areas within Hua Hin Municipality, including Chatchai Market – Soi Binthabat, followed by Nong Kae Community – Khao Takiab.

The project to organise the cables started after the PEA Hua Hin received complaints about the cables amid fears that they were unsafe, were a potential fire risk and may endanger people’s lives and property.

Issues about the state of the cables have been widely discussed online and on social media.

As a result, on Aug 8, the PEA, Hua Hin Municipality, the NBTC and telecommunication operators in the area held a joint meeting to try and find a solution to the problem, with the project to tackle the problem beginning less than one month later.

