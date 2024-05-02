Hua Hin – Suvarnabhumi Airport bus to go electric

A brand new electric bus will be used on the service which operates between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The service, which is operated by the Rung Reuang Coach Company Limited, is set to transition to electric later this year.

The new air conditioned, 24-seater buses have been assembled by the Cherdchai Corporation Co.,Ltd.

The new buses include upgraded toilet facilities, seating, lighting and speaker systems.

More details about the new buses are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The bus service between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport offers a convenient and affordable way to travel between the destinations.

Tickets cost 325 THB with the service operating multiple times per day.

There’s also a service from Hua Hin to Pattaya, which costs 425 THB.

The Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus schedule is as follows:

Departure from Hua Hin:

06:00, 08:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, 17:10, and 18:00.

325 THB

Departure from Suvarnabhumi:

07:30, 09:30, 10:30, 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 16:00, 17:00, and 18:30.

325 THB

Boarding locations:

📍 Hua Hin Bus Station: https://goo.gl/maps/mdUAc1sQJD6o3FT76

📍 In front of Government Savings Bank, Cha-am: https://goo.gl/maps/J8vzeGVt4cDgcEfM8

Hua Hin – Pattaya service:

09:00

Ticket price is 473 THB

Pattaya – Hua Hin service:

08:00

Ticket price is 473 THB

📍 North Pattaya Bus Terminal: https://goo.gl/maps/3g4F2JEiu8vpy3wy5

🎟️ Tickets can be bought in person from the counter at the bus station or via the website: https://airporthuahinbus.com/

The estimated travel time between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport will be 4-5 hours subject to traffic conditions.

📸 All images: Cherdchai Corporation Co.,Ltd.

comments