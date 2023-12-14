Hua Hin tackles disorganized telecommunication lines with cleanup initiative

Hua Hin Municipality, in collaboration with the Provincial Electricity Authority, has launched a project to organize and remove disused telecommunications lines in the city.

The initiative officially began on December 14, 2023, with Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, leading the opening ceremony in the Suan Lin community. The event, held at the Chinese Cemetery, Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation, was attended by key figures including Mr. Phasakorn Phasurakarn, Manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority in Hua Hin, Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, Clerk of Hua Hin Municipality, and Mr. Klayuth Kuyyukam, Director of the Engineering Office.

This project was initiated in response to numerous complaints regarding the disorganized state of communication lines in the district, posing risks to both life and property.

Concerns were raised about potential fire hazards. Representatives from local telecommunications companies also participated in the ceremony.

The decision to revamp the city’s telecommunications infrastructure was taken after a meeting held on November 28, 2023, involving the Provincial Electricity Authority, Hua Hin Municipality, and local telecommunications operators.

The meeting aimed to identify and implement effective solutions for the disarray of communication lines, especially in densely populated areas of Hua Hin Municipality.

