Hua Hin takes measures to improve water supply amid ongoing drought

Hua Hin is making strides to address the region’s water supply challenges amid a severe drought by enhancing its infrastructure.

On April 29, Siraphan Kamonpramot, Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin, led the 12th Coordination, Monitoring, and Inspection Committee meeting to discuss the water supply crisis.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri detailed plans to install a new raw water pipeline to bolster the production of tap water.

This 1,000 mm diameter raw water pipeline will connect to the existing HDPE pipe system in Bo Fai, linking to the Phetchaburi Irrigation Project’s end point.

The Irrigation Department plans to lay around 7 kilometers of piping to the Damnoen Kasem Reservoir, which will enable the municipality to boost tap water production and meet the needs of local residents.

Discussions also covered the adoption of advanced technology in water meter reading systems, including an information system to handle customer data, bill printing, and the ability to support payments via counter services or mobile banking.

On May 1, officials then conducted an on-site survey of the planned pipeline route. Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri and members of the Waterworks Department inspected the path for the HDPE pipeline, which will run from the irrigation canal road near Pee Mai Market to Damnoen Kasem Pond. The proposed route follows the eastern side of Promsuk Road, past the U-turn roundabout to Phra Pok Klao Road, Amnuaysin Road, and Sra Song Road.

The 7-kilometer project is set to be funded by the Royal Irrigation Department’s emergency fund, with the goal of significantly improving the water supply capacity to meet the needs of Hua Hin’s residents. Further coordination will be required to secure access to State Railway of Thailand land, allowing the project to proceed.

The news comes after Hua Hin Municipality and Irrigation Office No. 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on April 1 aimed at increasing the volume of raw water available for tap water production.

Officials say the agreement will ensure a stable water supply to meet the town’s current demand.

Previously, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul highlighted the importance of this agreement, noting that Hua Hin currently sources 90% of its raw water from the Pranburi Dam and the remaining 10% from the Phetchaburi Dam.

The project will ensure that more from Phetchaburi Dam will be used to help supply Hua Hin.

