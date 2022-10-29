Hua Hin Talks: Hua Hin Today joins forces with Soheartme to launch new podcast

New things are happening at Hua Hin Today.

We are really excited to announce the launch of a new podcast series called Hua Hin Talks.

Released fortnightly on the 1st and 15th of each month, Hua Hin Talks is part of a collaboration between Hua Hin based digital marketing agency Soheartme and Hua Hin Today.

The podcast will be presented by Dina Löwenfrid and Jan Torndyb from Soheartme, alongside Jonathan Fairfield from Hua Hin Today.

Hua Hin Talks will feature conversations and discussions with a wide range of people from Hua Hin’s vibrant local and expat community.

The podcast will cover a variety of topics related to Hua Hin, expat life, business, marketing, health, wellness and much more.

Each episode of Hua Hin Talks will be approximately 30 minutes in length, which should be enough time to enable guests to share their experiences, wisdom and insights regarding their life in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Talks will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and any other podcast app you may use. It will also be available in video format on YouTube and Facebook.

Commenting on the launch of Hua Hin Talks, Hua Hin Today Editor Jonathan Fairfield said:

Since the start of the year we have really tried to evolve Hua Hin Today as an organisation.

While the newspaper is what we will perhaps always be best known for, it is also important that we grow our digital platforms and provide new and alternative ways for people to engage with our content. We have seen some really good growth in terms of new users and engagement across our website and Facebook page in 2022 and recently launched a new email newsletter which has already gained over 1,500 subscribers.

The launch of the Hua Hin Talks podcast is the next step in Hua Hin Today’s evolution. Aside from that, I’m just hoping that people enjoy listening to it!

Hua Hin Talks wouldn’t be possible without Dina and Jan who, as well as bringing their technical expertise, are two really good people to be working on a project such as this.

Dina from Soheartme said:

With 383.7 million podcast listeners globally as of June 2022, I see this format only increasing in the near future. This feels like a natural step to move towards digitally and to explore the possibilities within this interesting segment, which Jan and I actually have been discussing for a while.

I’m extremely happy and excited to be collaborating on this with Jonathan and Hua Hin Today. Besides Jonathan being a great editor and professional within his field, he’s also such a good and considerate person. Our passion and knowledge about the digital realms and technology gives this initiative a great synergy. Jonathan, Jan and I each bring our unique skills and personalities to this teamwork.

I hope that the people in Hua Hin will support us on our journey and so much looking forward to meeting interesting and inspiring Hua Hin residents and learning more about their stories. Last but not least, I’d love for people to connect with each other through our podcast. The community in Hua Hin is quite unique and fascinating, which I hope will be exhibited in our podcast series.

Jan Torndyb from Soheartme said:

While podcasting is not a new format, it is still considered being in its infancy and something we have talked about doing for a while.

Joining forces with Jonathan and Hua Hin Today seems like a natural setup due to the same interests and attitude towards tech and the passion for Hua Hin. Soheartme has long been presenter of Surf102.5 Radio´s tech chat segment where both Jonathan, Dina and I have featured, so this is just another way of being able to inform and support the local community and showing the world what wonderful residents we have here in the city of Hua Hin.

I am looking forward to growing this and becoming even more professional in the podcast segment, and to meet many new guests.

