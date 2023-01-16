HUA HIN TALKS: Listen to the inspirational story of Miss Kaek

Miss Kaek was born in Northeastern Thailand, with dreams about becoming a hairstylist and to travel the world. At a very young age, she moved to Bangkok to pursue her dreams.

In this episode Kaek takes us on a true life journey, from working in her family’s rice farm to becoming an independent, successful lady with her own hair salon. Her professional approach, eyes for details and wonderful personality are highly appreciated among her clients.

