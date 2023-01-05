Hua Hin Talks meets Jira Hua Hin, property agent, influencer and nurse

If you are in Hua Hin or indeed anywhere in Thailand, you may be familiar with Jira Hua Hin, she’s a property agent for real estate firm Lazudi who has grown a sizeable following on social media.

In this episode of Hua Hin Talks, Jira speaks about her background, the story behind her success and discusses the pros and cons of being an ‘influencer’.

Jira also reveals how she used YouTube and other social media platforms to help her reach potential new clients.

Jira’s YouTube channel now has over 17,000 subscribers, while her Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram profiles have a combined total of over 34,000 followers.

| Listen to the Hua Hin Talks podcast |

