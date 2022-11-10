Hua Hin Talks: New podcast about Hua Hin and the people that live here is out now

The first episode of a new podcast all about Hua Hin and the people that live here is out now and is available on Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Hua Hin Talks is part of a collaboration between Hua Hin based digital marketing company Soheartme and Hua Hin Today.

Presented by Dina Löwenfrid and Jan Torndyb from Soheartme, alongside Jonathan Fairfield from Hua Hin Today, Hua Hin Talks will feature conversations and discussions from a wide range of people from Hua Hin’s vibrant local and expat community.

The podcast will cover a variety of topics related to Hua Hin, expat life, business, marketing, health, wellness and much more.

The first introduction episode of Hua Hin Talks is out now and sees Dina, Jan and Jonathan discuss their background, how they came to be in Hua Hin and how the idea of hosting the podcast started out as an idea over a coffee.

New episodes will be released on the 1st and 15th every month.

The episode was recorded at Ferior Interior & My Honeypie in central Hua Hin.

Subscribe to Hua Hin Talks

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxq6tnZvE5rYn6FxMiXypGw

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/huahintalks

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/th/podcast/hua-hin-talks/id1650177374?i=1000584633982

Spotify

comments