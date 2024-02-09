Hua Hin to charge for street parking near Chatchai Market

The Hua Hin Municipal Council has initiated a pilot program to charge for parking on the streets surrounding Chatchai Market to improve parking availability for visitors.

The fees for parking near Chatchai Market, which is the main fresh market in the centre of Hua Hua, will range from 5 baht to 20 baht per hour, depending on the vehicle type and the amount of time the vehicle has been parked.

Hua Hin’s mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, on Friday (Feb 9) announced that the council had met with vendors from Torung Market (the night market) and Chatchai Market.

The meeting aimed to gather feedback on sales organization, market development for better hygiene, and traffic management around Chatchai Market, following the council’s regulations set in 2023.

The decision was made to designate the section of Dechanuchit Road between Phra Pok Klao Road and Petchkasem Road, including the entrance of Soi Hua Hin 72, near both Chatchai Market and Torung Market—a popular tourist destination—as a parking zone.

The initiative is expected to benefit both the public and visitors to the market.

Starting February 15th, the parking fee program will be implemented on both sides of Dechanuchit Road near Torung Market areas 1-2, from 08:30 AM to 03:30 PM.

The fee structure will be as follows: 10 baht per hour for the first hour for four-wheel vehicles, with 20 baht charged for each additional hour; six-wheel vehicles will be charged 20 baht for the first hour and 30 baht for subsequent hours; motorcycles will be charged 5 baht for the first hour and 10 baht for each additional hour.

Furthermore, vehicles parked for the purpose of selling goods from their trunks on this road will be prohibited from doing so.

Parking practices in the surrounding market areas will remain unchanged.

Vehicle owners are therefore advised and requested to cooperate by avoiding parking in this area unless necessary.

