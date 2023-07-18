Hua Hin to showcase Thailand’s soft power with major Muay Thai tournament

On Sunday, July 23, Hua Hin, will play host to a thrilling Muay Thai tournament, aimed at promoting Thailand’s cultural prowess and boosting its economy and tourism sector.

Organized by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Hua Hin Sports Development Association, this event aims to showcase the country’s soft power and reinforce the positive image and attitude of Thai citizens.

Under the guidance of Mr. Siraphan Kamolpramote, Chairman of the Hua Hin Sports Development Association and Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality, the SAT has been actively organizing both local and international Thai boxing competitions.

Their efforts are focused on preserving, disseminating, and developing Thai boxing as a national sport.

This year, the competition format has been revamped to include regional selection rounds, with various tournaments taking place throughout the country from March to June 2023.

The purpose of these rounds was to identify two top athletes per weight category who will advance to the elimination-style tournament.

The final round of the tournament, featuring champions from the Northern and Northeastern regions (Region 2×3), is scheduled to take place on July 16 in Chiang Rai Province.

Following that, on July 23, the Central and Southern regions (Region 1×4) will hold their championship round in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, with Hua Hin playing host to this showdown.

The tournament will take place at the front of Market Village Shopping Center, with 500 spectators expected to attend.

For Hua Hin, the tournament signifies an opportunity to highlight the town’s rich history in the sport.

In conjunction with the tournament, an exhibition will be held honoring the legendary boxer “Pone Kingpetch” a former World Boxing Council (WBC) world champion who hails from Hua Hin.

This exhibition, open to tourists free of charge, will take place at the competition venue itself, offering a glimpse into the legacy of this local hero.

With six matches lined up, starting at 18:00, the event promises an evening of electrifying fights and raw athleticism.

For those unable to attend in person, the matches will be live-streamed on the Facebook pages “Muay Thai Rak Yai” and “Muay Thai Rak Yai: Towards the Essence of Thai Local Style.”

This initiative ensures that the tournament reaches a wider audience, both domestically and internationally, amplifying the impact of Thailand’s soft power.

