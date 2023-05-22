Hua Hin Today Connect: New networking event aims to support local businesses

On May 18, The Museum at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin played host to the inaugural Hua Hin Today Connect networking event.

This exclusive gathering brought together approximately 150 decision makers from the hotel, hospitality, and tourism sector in Hua Hin and the surrounding area, offering them a unique opportunity to establish valuable connections and explore new business opportunities.

Presiding over the event was Dr Thanachai Theerapattanavong, Hua Hin Today Honorary Chairman, along with Mr Manoo Tharnpipitchai, Hua Hin Today President, Ms Rusada Chuenvichitr, Hua Hin Today Managing Director and Mr Jonathan Fairfield, Hua Hin Today Editor-in-Chief.

The event also welcomed Khun Archawan Kongkanant and Khun Eurblarp Sripiromya, from the Tourism Authority of Thailand offices for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, respectively.

The Hua Hin Today Connect event sought to bridge the gap between industry professionals, fostering collaboration and growth within the local tourism sector.

The event served as a catalyst for strengthening relationships and fostering new partnerships among key players in the industry.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presence of local food producers and service providers, who showcased their diverse offerings. Attendees had the chance to sample a selection of culinary delights and discover new and exciting products within the industry.

This integration of local businesses showcased the interesting mix of Hua Hin’s food and beverage, hospitality and tourism sectors.

The exhibitors who took part in the event included Monsoon Valley, Soap Me, Bello Dolce, Salmon House 102, Sky’s Fresh Pasta,, Bakery Café 88, Thai Cooking Hua Hin, Feast Thailand, JR Toppidrinks Co., Ltd, PranPorPiang Organic Lifestyle & Farm, Yorkshire Bacon, Baan Rai Thammachot (Hua Hin’s first coffee plantation), Hua Hin Beer and Copa Deli.

Beyond its networking opportunities and different culinary experiences, the Hua Hin Today Connect event marked a significant milestone for Hua Hin Today itself.

The event marked the 20th anniversary of Hua Hin Today Newspaper.

With its longstanding commitment to delivering timely and relevant content, Hua Hin Today took this occasion to announce its new ‘hyper-local’ content strategy.

Going forward, the publication aims to focus even more closely on the news, events, and information that truly matter to the people in Hua Hin and its surrounding areas.

This strategic shift ensures that Hua Hin Today continues to serve as a reliable source of hyper-local information, catering to the specific interests and needs of its readers.

During the event, Hua Hin Today’s team expressed their gratitude to the community for their unwavering support over the past two decades.

They highlighted the importance of local engagement and their dedication to delivering high-quality content both in print and online that reflects the unique character and essence of Hua Hin.

“I was delighted that so many people turned out to support the inaugural Hua Hin Today Connect event,” said Jonathan Fairfield, Hua Hin Today’s Editor-in-Chief.

“I would like to thank all of the exhibitors who took part in the event, with special thanks to the team at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin who really helped us in organising the event.

“Since Rusada Chuenvichitr (Khun Gip) and I joined the company approximately 18 months ago, we set about implementing a new direction for Hua Hin Today.

“Some of our readers may already have noticed a change in direction in terms of content and output both online and in print.

“We want to continue to ensure that our readers are fully informed about what’s happening in their local area, and we believe that this approach will enable us to provide the most relevant and engaging content possible across all of our platforms: be that in print, online, on social media, in our email newsletter and now at events such as Hua Hin Today Connect,” Jonathan added.

“We also recognize the important role that we can play in supporting local businesses and helping them to make new connections. That’s why we launched Hua Hin Today Connect.

“The event offered a platform to meet new people, share ideas, and build new relationships and we will explore this becoming a regular fixture in the local business calendar.

“In addition, look out for news of our 21st anniversary celebrations, which will take place in 2024.”

Here’s to the next 20 years of Hua Hin Today, and to the success of Hua Hin Today Connect!

Photos from the event can be found here

comments