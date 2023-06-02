Hua Hin Today readers get exclusive discount on free flow wine at Amari Hua Hin

If you didn’t have any plans for Friday, you do now.

Hua Hin Today has partnered with Shoreline Beach Club at Amari Hua Hin to bring you an irresistible offer.

As a Hua Hin Today reader, you can now enjoy a fantastic 10% discount on the exquisite two-hour free flow wine and cheese experience every Friday.

Enjoy an evening of great wine, delightful flavors, and live music set against the backdrop of the excellent Shoreline Beach Club and the pristine coastline.

Every Friday From 16:00 to 20:00 hrs, Shoreline Beach Club offers an exclusive wine and cheese night that will leave you thoroughly satisfied. For only THB1,111 per person, you gain access to an exceptional selection of wines and a mouthwatering assortment of delectable cheeses.

Sample an extensive range of premium wines from around the world, meticulously chosen to cater to all preferences. From full-bodied reds to crisp whites and delicate rosés, there is a wine to suit everyone.

From From 18:30 to 21:30 hrs there is also live music.

To claim your 10% discount as a Hua Hin Today reader, simply mention “Hua Hin Today” to the staff at Shoreline Beach Club.

This exclusive offer makes it an it an opportunity not to be missed!

For reservations or inquiries, please contact Shoreline Beach Club at Amari Hua Hin directly at ☎️+66 (0) 32 616 600.

You can also visit their Facebook page for more information and updates on their offerings.

