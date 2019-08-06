Hua Hin Today’s new owner and management team were invited to join the monthly Hua Hin GM Luncheon Meeting

Hua Hin Today’s New Owner and Management Team

Mr Thanachai Teerapattanawong, and the Editor-in-Chief, Ms Visa Chimdee, were amongst guests at the July Meeting of Hua Hin’s resort and hotel General Managers. The aim was to reveal what is being planned for the future of our publication and to spread the ‘good news’.

We were able to describe plans to expand our role in promoting the hospitality industry and tourism sector and to introduce the new owner who addressed the gathering.

He was able to reveal plans to extend our publication platforms, including more frequently printed newspapers, extended online presence, video and podcasting strategies. The ‘good news’ was received with an enthusiastic response from this gathering of the ‘movers and shakers’ of our hospitality scene.

Mr. Thanachai gave some interesting information related the outlook of Hua Hin’s tourism industry such as the future development plan of Thailand Riviera.

These monthly meetings are an example of the cooperative approach at the top level of our hospitality sector. It’s a way for them to find out about changes and developments and to share experiences. Typically the meeting is attended by ten or twelve GMs and happens at different resorts each month without the domination of one ‘brand’.

There may be a guest who has important information, valuable insights and ‘inside’ information to offer to the group, rather than the time consuming process of visiting each GM individually. Of course this is not about revealing confidential information as there is also the spirit of competition, as well as cooperation, between those in attendance.

From motorbike donations to school kids and to the joint venture of the Hua Hin ‘Dine Along the Beach’, cooperation between the top level of management of our hotels and resorts has gone a long way towards ensuring that the events and activities of the our hospitality sector meets the needs of locals and visitors to Hua Hin.

However being competitive does not have to mean being unfriendly.

It’s a bit like members of different football teams battling against each other on the field then enjoying each other’s company after the game to talk about their trials and tribulations.

We look forward to continuing a very cordial and beneficial relationship with all the GMs and marketing staff of this vital part of the future of the city’s tourism industry.

Hua Hin Today’s new owner and management team were invited to join the monthly Hua Hin GM Luncheon Meeting

comments