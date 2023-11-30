Hua Hin Train Station listed by the BBC as one of the world’s most remarkable railway stations

The BBC has recognized Hua Hin Train Station as one of the world’s most remarkable railway stations.

In a recent article, the historic Thai station is listed alongside other international railway wonders.

Opened in 1911, Hua Hin Railway Station holds a significant place in Thailand’s transportation history.

The main building, reconstructed in 1926, showcases a Victorian architectural style, distinct in its use of red and white carved wooden pillars and trim.

Not only is it one of the oldest railway stations in Thailand, but it also stands out for its royal waiting room, a feature that adds to its historical and cultural significance.

This royal pavilion has an intriguing history of its own. Originally constructed for King Rama VI at the Sanam Chandra Palace, approximately 100 miles north of Hua Hin, it was relocated to the station posthumously in 1974.

This element of royal heritage further enhances the station’s allure, which has seen it become a popular attraction in its own right for for both history and rail enthusiasts, as well as casual tourists.

Hua Hin Train station is of course about to move to the new station building.

The news comes after it was announced that from Dec 11 all ticketing services will move from the original station, to the new train station.

Meanwhile, from Dec 15, train services to Hua Hin will arrive and depart using the new elevated track.

The original station is expected to remain in place and is tipped to become a museum or historical centre.

The BBC’s recognition not only highlights the architectural and historical importance of Hua Hin Train Station but also places it alongside other notable stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in India, Cascada de la Macarena station in Argentina, Estacion de Atocha in Spain, and Cromford Railway Station in the UK.

comments