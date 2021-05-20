Hua Hin water parks and swimming pools allowed to re-open

HUA HIN:– Panlop Singhaseni, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, has announced an easing of restrictions in relation to water parks, amusement parks and swimming pools.

But before you go and jump into the pool at your condo, the order really only applies to the large water parks, rather than communal pools at condos or developments.

On Tuesday, the governor formally approved re-opening of the aforementioned venues, providing operators are able to comply with a number of preventive measures.

For water parks, amusement parks, and swimming pools, operators should ensure the water has a chlorine content of no less than 2 PPM at all times.

In addition, the usable area must not be less than 150 square meters per user, which may rule out smaller communal pools at condos and housing developments.

(We’d recommend you ask management if you want to use the communal pool at your condo or resort.)

The governor said that all venues must implement strict social distancing measures and follow the principles of D-M-H-T-T-A, which includes temperature screening, regular hand washing, mask wearing and hand sanitisation.

Bars and pubs remain closed and restaurants are still not permitted to serve alcohol, in accordance with the government restrictions that are currently being enforced throughout Thailand.

Gyms and fitness centres are also to remain closed until further notice.

The restrictions in place in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, including in Hua Hin, are likely to be in place until the end of the month, which is when the current order for the province expires.

On Thursday (May 20), there were only 4 new cases COVID-19 cases reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan, and no (zero) cases reported in Hua Hin.

