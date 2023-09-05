Hua Hin water supply disruption expected on Tuesday and Wednesday

Residents and businesses in various parts of Hua Hin will experience a temporary disruption to their water supply this Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept 5 & Sept 6), the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks has announced.

The interruption is due to the collaboration with the Phetchaburi Water Supply and Maintenance Project. This coordination necessitates a temporary halt in the flow of the raw water supply.

Several areas within Hua Hin town are anticipated to be affected, resulting in weakened water pressure or a complete stoppage.

The regions impacted include both sides of Phetkasem Road, stretching from the Wang Klai Kangwon traffic light intersection to Ban Takiap. Specifically, residents and establishments in the following areas should brace for possible water supply interruptions:

Wang Klai Kangwon traffic light intersection

Chatchai Market

Seaside areas

Nong Grachet Village

Hua Thanon Village

Takiap Village

Municipal officials are urging residents to store water during the times it is available to avoid any potential shortages for daily consumption.

If the Phetchaburi Water Supply and Maintenance Project progresses according to plan, the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks assures that regular water supply services will be promptly restored.

For any water-related issues during the halt, residents can seek water truck services by reaching out to the disaster prevention and relief at 0 3251 1666.

Additionally, for further inquiries, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Atichat Chaysri, can be contacted at 06 6146 5269.

Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks apologised for any inconvenience.

comments