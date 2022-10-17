Hua Hin weather: We’re in for a week of unsettled weather with rain forecast until Friday

The fallout from Storm NESAT will result in heavy rain and a drop in temperatures in Hua Hin for most of the week

Wet and windy weather is forecast for Hua Hin and the surrounding over the next five days.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain, rough seas and strong winds across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until Friday.

“From 17 to 21 October, the southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea and the South of Thailand will become stronger with torrential rains in the South”, the TMD said.

Waves are expected to reach up to three metres high in the Andaman Sea and two metres high in the Gulf of Thailand.

Small boats are advised to stay ashore from Monday to Friday.

Locally, thundershowers are forecast in Hua Hin until Sunday (Oct 23).

It may also feel a little cooler, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 34°C.

comments