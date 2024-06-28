Hua Hin welcomes Miss Universe Thailand 2024 contestants

Hua Hin welcomed 40 contestants of the Miss Universe Thailand 2024 pageant on Thursday (June 27).

The participants, hailing from various provinces across the country, gathered at the Sundance Day Club Hotel for a gala dinner hosted by TPN Global Co., Ltd., the rights holder of Miss Universe Thailand, and the organizing committee.

The event featured prominent figures such as Ms. Piyaporn Sankosik, CEO of TPN Global Co., Ltd., Mr. Nachapat Shinawatra, license holder of MUT Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024, and Ms. Kachaporn Kaewpuwat, General Manager of Sundance Hotel. The contestants took part in a series of activities leading up to the main competition.

In the morning, the contestants visited a marine conservation effort at Khao Takiab Beach, releasing young blue crabs and horseshoe crabs into the sea. This activity aimed to contribute to the sustainable preservation of the marine ecosystem. Following this, the participants enjoyed a scenic boat trip along Hua Hin’s coast.

Preparations are now underway for the Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Swimsuit Competition, set for the evening of June 28, 2024, at the Amari Hotel in Hua Hin. The competition, presented by SEALECT, will showcase swimsuits inspired by the theme “Healthy Living, Beyond Universe.”

Mr. Nachapat Shinawatra highlighted the importance of the Miss Universe Thailand pageant in promoting Thailand’s tourism and culture. He stated that the event aims to select a representative who will not only serve as a cultural ambassador but also compete in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. The contestants will participate in various activities in Hua Hin from June 26 to July 2, 2024, including celebrating Pride Month at Bluport Hua Hin.

The pageant, held under the theme “BEYOND UNIVERSE,” will culminate in the Final Competition on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 8:30 PM. The winner will be awarded the prestigious “Starlight Crown” by the luxury jewellery brand MOUAWAD and will go on to represent Thailand on the global stage.

