Hua Hin Wine Expo set to dazzle this November

What promises to be the largest wine event of its kind held outside of Bangkok will take place in Hua Hin this November

Wine enthusiasts in Thailand should mark their calendars for the return of the much-anticipated Hua Hin Wine Expo, which is set to be bigger and better than ever.

The exciting event is slated to take place at the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort’s Tamarind Ballroom on Friday, 3rd November 2023. Known as the Royal Coast’s premier wine event, this expo is emerging at a pivotal moment when Hua Hin is at the forefront of Thailand’s burgeoning wine scene.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste an array of wines while immersed in the scenic charm of Hua Hin.

The expo promises a fantastic blend of global and local wines to try and buy, complimented by an array of international cuisines, providing an inviting experience to its guests.

The event is expected to host an impressive lineup of at least 50 producers showcasing over 120 labels from 11 different countries.

Among the notable participants are IWS (International Wines & Spirits), Siam Winery, Noble Marketing, McQuillan Wines, T/A Beverage, HP Supply, BB&B, Vinum Lector, GLT Italia, Tops Wine Cellar and Italasia, with many more to be confirmed in the run up to the event.

The expo will feature two main segments.

The daytime session, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, is an Industry Lunch. It will include insightful workshops and provide a platform for industry stakeholders, such as hotel and restaurant general managers and F&B directors and managers, to liaise directly with wine suppliers and importers.

As the sun sets, the Evening Event will commence from 6:30 PM until 9:00 PM.

This evening promises an amalgamation of fine wines, live music, and an atmosphere that beckons wine aficionados, and wine newbies, from Hua Hin and beyond.

“The Hua Hin Wine Expo aims to bolster the already flourishing wine market in the region, which has seen significant diversification over recent years,” said event organiser John Murphy.

“This initiative complements the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) efforts to attract high-spending tourists and elevate the quality of tourism.”

“The region’s wine market expansion is a result of the collective push by the hospitality sector to offer superior products and services. The Hua Hin Wine Expo seeks to collaborate with local hospitality actors for coordinated growth,” John added.

The evening pass includes a two-hour wine sampling session, a lavish tapas cocktail buffet, soft drinks, insights from special guest speakers, live music, and a complimentary goodie bag.

Early bird tickets are priced at 990 THB, available until September 30, with the price increasing to 1,250 THB thereafter.

Meanwhile, the expo will not only focus on wines but will also spotlight Hua Hin’s local gastronomy.

For the first time, attendees to the industry lunch will experience how wines can be paired with distinctive dishes originating from Prachuap Khiri Khan, all crafted using authentic Prachuap ingredients, showcasing the rich culinary tapestry of the region alongside its wines.

In addition, also adding a touch of local essence, renowned photographer Patrick Jacobs will exhibit a curated collection of his photographs, emphasizing the beauty of Hua Hin and the surrounding area. These images, presented on easels throughout the function room, are poised to complement the wine-tasting experience.

The holding of the Wine Expo in Hua Hin couldn’t be more apt, and is a reflection of the growing wine culture in the region.

In recent years, Hua Hin has witnessed a significant expansion in its wine scene. Today, the town boasts over 20 wine retailers, adding depth and variety to the local offerings.

Hua Hin is, of course, home to the Monsoon Valley Vineyard, which is already established as one of Thailand’s leading wine producers.

“Our aim is to provide a setting where wine enthusiasts can come together, share their passion, and sample a wonderful selection of local and international wines,” commented event organiser Punyisa Chalauysophon.

“But the Wine Expo isn’t just for wine experts, it’s a great opportunity for people who are new to wine to explore new varieties and discover new tastes,” Punyisa added.

For more information and tickets visit: https://huahinwineexpo.com/early-bird-rsvp

Alternatively, scan the QR code

comments