Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2023 to take place in February

The Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2023 will take place in February, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office has announced.

Every Saturday throughout February fitness enthusiasts, yoga lovers or people interested in trying it for the first time are invited to take part in the festival.

Yogis are invited to meet on Khao Takiab beach in front of the Verso Hua Hin Hotel at 5pm on the 4, 8, 11, and 25 February 2023.

The event is free but anyone interested in attending must register beforehand:

https://eform.tourismthailand.org/public/hua-hin-yoga-festival-2023

The first 50 people who register will receive souvenirs from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.

Everyone who registers will also be entered into a draw to win special prizes.

⏲️Time: 17.00-18.00

📍 Location: Khao Takiab Beach, in front of the Verso Hua Hin Hotel, Hua Hin District,

🧘 Dress: Wear something comfortable and flexible with your yoga mat.

