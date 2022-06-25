Hua Hin’s 24th Red Cross Fair to help raise money for worthy causes

The 24th Red Cross Fair set to be held in Hua Hin next month will help to raise money for numerous worthy causes.

Earlier this week, Mr. Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, announced that the local municipality in collaboration with the Office of the Red Cross, Hua Hin branch will host the “24th Red Cross and Good Things in Hua Hin District” between 8-17 July 2022.

The event will be held on the 25 rai plot of land on Soi 102 behind BluPort Hua Hin.

Proceeds from the event will go to helping the poor, the handicapped and the underprivileged, Mr. Polkrit said.

In addition, money raised will also help to fund various charitable activities such as distributing food packages, kitchen equipment, bed linens, medicines, wheelchairs and other essential items to those in need in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

At the event, the Red Cross will be hosting a raffle where people could enter to win prizes such as three motorcycles, over 100 bicycles, ten gold necklaces, refrigerators, electrical appliances, and many other items for a donation of 20 baht every day between 17:00 – 24:00.

The event will also see a wide variety of OTOP products, goods and souvenirs from Hua Hin on sale.

There will be scores of food booths, offering up local desserts, fresh seafood and other tasty delights.

In terms of entertainment, those attending the week-long event will be able to enjoy a variety of dance performances and amusement park.

There will also be live performances from a number of artists such as Marijuana, Lamyai, Haithongkham, Bang Phan, Thangso, Lamsing Sao Kaewta, Petchsothon, Kru Toey Apiwat and many other famous bands every night throughout the event.

A press conference formally announcing the event will be held on June 27 in front of the Bluport Shopping Center.

